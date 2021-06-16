OAKLAND – Officials with the city of Oakland decided to impose water restrictions June 15 due to dry conditions and high temperatures.
In a post on the city’s Facebook page, officials said residents are under a Tier I Water Warning, which means the following restrictions apply: Outdoor watering or irrigation of lawns is prohibited; Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily; Water or irrigation of flower and vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs less than 4 years old, and new seeding or sod is permitted once per week with an application not to exceed one inch.
Car washing is prohibited except in commercial establishments that provide that service; No water shall be used to fill private swimming pools, children’s wading pools, reflecting pools, or any other outdoor pool or pond; No water shall be used to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks, or building exteriors.
No water shall be used for nonessential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery, and interior spaces; Water shall be served at restaurants only upon the request of the customer; Use of water-consuming comfort air conditioning equipment which consumes in excess of 5 percent of the water circulating in such equipment is prohibited.
Tank load water sales may be curtailed or eliminated. Water reclaimed or recycled after some primary use, such as water that has been used for washing or cooling, may be used without restriction. Additionally, water derived from other sources than the city water utility, such as water condensed from the atmosphere by air conditioners or collected from rain or snow, may be used without restriction.
Officials say a Tier I Water Warning is implemented when the city has a system operating at 85% of pumping capacity and a significant decrease in the pumping water level of wells or significant decrease in recovery rate of water level in wells.