AMU Recognized Nationally for Reliable Service

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric service reliability in 2020. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA).
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
AMU’s Average Service Availability Index is 99.9923%, meaning that on average, customers of AMU have their electric service available for use more than 99.99% of the time. APPA has awarded AMU a Certificate of Excellence in Reliability because AMU ranks in the top quartile (25%) of all electric utilities throughout the U.S.
“Public power utilities have proven their commitment to serving their community by continuing to lead the nation in reliability,” said Alex Hofmann, APPA’s Vice President of Technical and Operations Services. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our line workers and staff to ensure that we keep Atlantic and the surrounding rural area powered,” said Steve Tjepkes, General Manager at AMU.
Tjepkes said this is the first time the company has been recognized nationally, after learning they could be in the running for it, if they submitted their operating results. He said it's nice for all the employees' hard work to be recognized.
"I know how hard the employees work towards it, and just to have it validated for them, and their hard work is nice," he said.