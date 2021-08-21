ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors acknowledged they received requests to pass a second amendment county resolution on Wednesday, but took no action on the requests.
Three people told one of the board members the county should consider it, and similar resolutions affirmed that any legislation or order from a federal or state legislature that infringes on constitutional gun rights shall not be enforced by sheriff office employees. Resolutions were passed last month in Jasper and Hardin Counties.