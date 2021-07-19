The Atlantic community turned out for a brief send off assembly at the high school for the Trojan Softball Team, which is playing in the Iowa Class 3A softball tournament. The Trojans faced Anamosa in an evening first round game. An Atlantic Fire Department fire truck helped escorted the team out of town, and Steele McLaren posed for a photo with the team. Turn to Page 6 for coverage of the game.
