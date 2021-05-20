ADAIR COUNTY – The Greenfield Historic Preservation Commission is holding a meeting May 25 for business owners on the Greenfield Public Square to discuss guidelines to keep buildings historically accurate.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said Catherine Olesen, representative of the group, told the Adair County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday the group created a booklet, which explains the guidelines, and will discuss those guidelines during the meeting on May 25 at 5:30 p.m. Olesen went through the guidelines with the supervisors on Wednesday.
“The booklet shows what to do, and what not to do, and has a bunch of pictures,” Berg said.
Berg said there hasn’t been a lot of remodeling of buildings on the square recently, except for the Opera House, which started back in 2000. It originally opened in December of 1896, and in 2012 opened as the Warren Cultural Center and the Norman Lear Theater. It offers for meetings, receptions and conferences as well as a guest room suite, an area for art exhibits and a theater for performances.
The group also wants to get a sign placed on the interstate to draw people to Greenfield, and plan to use grant funds for it.
“They’re looking for a location right now,” Berg said.
According to the IDOT guide to road signs, signs that show an attraction, activity or area need to be at least 75 miles within the area, and can’t be bigger than 150 square feet. No more than three signs can be displayed for an attraction, activity or area in one direction of travel on the interstate and should be spaced one mile apart. The message on the sign should identify the attraction, activity or area, and include exit numbers and days and hours of operations.
Conservation Director Dominic Johnson reported that a shower house and bathroom facility is being constructed at Mormon Trail Lake. Water lines are in, and concrete work is starting. Caliber Concrete of Adair is working on the project.