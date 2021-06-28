Doreen Knop, 88, of Atlantic, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha, Neb.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2 10:30 a.m., at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, followed by a luncheon back at the funeral home. The family will greet friends and relatives at the funeral home, beginning at 9 a.m. until shortly before service time.
Open visitation will be available all day, Thursday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given for the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Doreen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.