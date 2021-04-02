New Life Church Offering Free Fun Family Event on Easter

ATLANTIC – New Life Church is offering families a free and fun event on Easter, not only as a way to celebrate the holiday, but also to give families something fun to do in the midst of a COVID pandemic.
Ali Pieken, church member, said the church will be holding a carnival type event at the Cass County Fairgrounds on Easter from 12:30 to 4 p.m. that doesn’t cost anything to attend. She said the Beef Producers will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, and there will be popcorn and cotton candy. There will be bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, games, a photo booth and a kids craft table. Local law enforcement and firefighters will show off their vehicles at the event.
There will be prize giveaways starting at 1 p.m., and people can sign up for those when they arrive. At 2 p.m., candy will be shot from a cannon at the ball fields.
“An engineer from our congregation built us a custom cannon out of PVC pipe (to shoot candy out of) instead of doing an Easter Egg Hunt,” Pieken said.
She said children ages 3 and under will get to find the candy first, and there will be a second blast for children ages 4 and older to find the candy after that.
Pieken said activities will be spaced out, and people are welcome to wear masks at the event. There will be a 10 minute time limit for children to use the bounce houses to limit the amount of time children are together in a small space.
Pieken said the event is a way to show how much members love the community, and give families something free and fun to do on a day that is for celebration anyway. She said it also is a way to do something fun in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has been so hard for so many, and it’s been a really hard year and a half, and (we thought) let’s just do a super fun, completely free, event for the community,” Pieken said.