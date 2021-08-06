CASS COUNTY – With COVID cases on the rise across the country due to the new Delta variant, Cass County is also seeing an increase with positive test cases rising across all age groups. However, most of those cases aren’t requiring hospitalizations, and if they do, they are short hospital stays.
“Cass Health continues to see very low volume, infrequent hospitalizations related to COVID-19,” said Amanda Bireline, Chief Nursing Officer. “Most cases are manageable and patients are able to safely discharge to home within a few days. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor local and regional trends and secure resources necessary to keep up with changing demands.”
State data shows Cass County is part of a nine county region along with Adams, Audubon, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. As of Thursday, 12 people in that region were hospitalized, six of those are in the ICU, and one was admitted in the last 24 hours.
Cass County had zero positive tests on July 1, by July 31, that number increased to 31. Since the beginning of August, it has dropped back to 27.
The majority of those testing positive in Cass County are in the 60 to 69 age range (50%) followed by those in the 18 to 29 age range (43%). Only 7 percent of people who tested positive are in the 60 to 69 age range.
Despite the test Iowa sites closing in late July, Bireline said, there are still several options for people to get tested.
“Community members can now access at-home, mail in saliva COVID-19 tests through the Test Iowa program,” Bireline said.
She said people can pick up a kit from Cass County Public Health. They can also visit TestIowa.com to request a kit be mailed to them. Both tests are free.
Patients can also get a PCR test through Cass Health’s in-house laboratory, Bireline said, which “may be collected during a clinic, Rapid Care, or ED visit. Testing is also available to asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients through the same outpatient collection location by Rapid Care that was previously used for Test Iowa collections.”
However, she said, before getting this type of test, she encourages people to discuss it with their insurance provider or Cass Health’s patient financial advisors to determine if insurance will cover the cost. Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 712-243-3250, however walk-in collections may be accommodated during posted collection hours from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
The best way for people to protect themselves from the new variant is the same way people have been protecting themselves — by getting vaccinated.
“In Cass County, COVID-19 vaccines are available right now at Hy-Vee, Wal-Mart, and Cass County Public Health,” Linda Edelman, RN, Cass County Public Health RN. “Atlantic Medical Center will also have the vaccine available soon. For adolescents aged 12 up to 18, they can get the Pfizer vaccine at HyVee.”
Edelman said just over 6,100 residents in the county are fully vaccinated, and while the number slowed this summer, the numbers are slowly rising as summer comes to an end.
Besides getting vaccinated, Cass Health Medical officials recommend taking the same measures to protect themselves from the virus.
“Practicing good hand hygiene, social distancing, wearing masks when you’re not able to social distance, and staying home if you are ill, are measures that provide the best opportunity to stay healthy,” said Dr. Elaine Berry, Chief Medical Officer.