The great annual event, the Cass County Fair, is past us now and the next big thing to happen after Atlanticfest will be school opening. This has been a year of reestablishing old traditions but with a new twist, we are still under the shadow of the COVID-19 variant, Delta. How do we navigate this space? The last time I looked Cass County had a vaccination rate of 49.5% good, but not good enough to stop the spread of this virus. In fact, those who are not vaccinated are now at risk of getting sick and continuing to spread the disease to others. Those of us that have received both vaccinations can also be spreaders, so hello mask; I am putting my mask back on when I am indoors. I do not want to be responsible for spreading the virus to those around me - that is my duty as a member of the human community.
Those that are not vaccinated include children under twelve and with school returning to session, this becomes a dangerous time for them. I read the science and it appears that in the states with a high vaccination rate, children are less likely to contract the Delta variant. In the southern states that have very low vaccination rates more children are entering the hospital with the Delta variant.
I look at it like this. When we get sick and receive an antibiotic to fight the infection we may have, we are told by our doctors and our pharmacists to be sure and take all the pills prescribed in the dose. Why? So we don't develop resistance to the antibiotic, so we can count on using that antibiotic again if needed. Why can't we use the same logic for the vaccination? If we all get vaccinated then we have herd immunity and we can get on with our lives. I know antibiotics and vaccinations are not in the same class but looking at it this way has helped me think about how the virus gets under control. As long as we have unvaccinated folks out there in our community, the virus can latch on and develop a new strain. Scientists are already talking about the Lambda strain.
I am worried about my grandchildren being exposed to the Delta virus. Our governor and legislature has passed a law banning mask mandates. This law prevents local towns, counties and school boards from making everyone where masks. This, in my opinion, is child endangerment. There are many immune compromised children and adults in our community who are at risk. What is so hard about wearing a mask to prevent diseases from spreading? Sure it can be uncomfortable but getting the virus can kill someone. Over 600,000 people in the United States have succumbed to this deadly virus. Now with the Delta strain, most of the people getting sick and possibly dying are the unvaccinated.
People, including our governor, complain that the rules keep changing. They keep changing because we have never been through something like this and scientists are trying to keep up with the ever changing environment of the virus. One big issue that has kept everything in flux is no one expected people to be so reluctant to receive the vaccination. Human response has been a major barrier to getting to the other side of this dilemma.
I am not a scientist but I believe in the institutions that were established to take care of the health of human beings. We have the National Institute for Health, the Center for Disease Control, the Department of Public Health, these are all agencies that were set up to keep tabs on new and emerging health issues. I trust that these institutions are working in my best interest and believe that people who do the research and implementation of health programs, are doing it for my health. I don't have a blind trust in all institutions because they can be wrong. On COVID-19, I trust that they are truly working for the good of humankind.
Whatever happened to our Iowa value of working together to take care of a problem? We live in a different time where the main course of action seems to be, "I'll resist this because it is my right not to wear a mask." It makes me sad that we cannot come together to beat this deadly virus. There is so much misinformation out there that the course of action should be to consult with our family doctor and take their advice to heart.