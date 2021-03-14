ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council is expected to approve the city’s 2022 budget Wednesday that calls for no increase in the tax levy and despite an increase in property tax and rental property revenue of over $150,000 — the overall budget will decrease by over 18%.
The overall budget is listed at $14,740,571, a decrease of 18.25% from the 2021 budget but city officials say the city will receive $147,438 in additional property taxes and $3,600 from rental income. New expenses include; increased labor costs, $58,463.13, payroll taxes and IPERS, $1,563, liability insurance, $23,950.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said the budget “accomplishes key priorities of the Mayor and Council in funding for economic development, housing incentives, community beautification and additional amenities for public.”
Lund added that the city is “continuing to budget any excess cash growth beyond required minimums towards inevitable liabilities in specialized funds, moving them away from operating budgets to minimize future debt assumptions or operating reserve deficits,” and there will be no increases to existing fees or utility rates.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.