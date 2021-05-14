HARLAN - Two parents of a Harlan student are suing the school district over its mask mandate while the district struggles with balancing the rights of students who don’t want to wear the masks and the health concerns of those who do.
KETV in Omaha reports that the parents of Jameson Bieker filed a lawsuit and injunction against the district seeking to end the mandate after protesting outside the high school Thursday.
‘"I think that people should have the right to choose what they believe," Jameson told KETV. "I definitely do not like wearing masks. I feel like it's not the best for me."
"We have made the decision as a family to take it as far as we need to take it," his mother Sharon added.
But school officials say they are trying to balance the desire of some students to ditch the mask with the health concerns of other students.
"The Harlan Community School District Board of Directors is committed to providing the students, staff, and visitors to the school a safe environment when in the district's buildings and attending school functions. The district has successfully navigated the pandemic with minimal disruption,” School board president Amy Rueschenberg said in a statement to KETV Newswatch 7. “Harlan Community School District has been successful in keeping students and staff safe and in face-to-face learning all year by following the CDC and state and local public health guidelines and recommendations. The district is trying to adjust and accommodate quickly to those students who are recently needing mask accommodations for specific reasons. The Harlan Community School Board is willing to consider modifying current practices if the conditions or data indicate that is what is best for students and staff."
The policy is set by the school board and similar mandates were in effect in several area schools including Atlantic. Last month the school board modified Atlantic’s policy to allow students to go without a mask except in situations where they are unable to socially distant.
Interim superintendent Lynn Johnson said she understood the parents concerns but with a change in policy she was left with few options.
"Masks or not masks. There's no middle ground there—wear it halfway? That's not a middle ground," Johnson said. "So it's a little bit more difficult to resolve"
This week the district began separating students who choose not to wear a mask from those who do - sending them to that auditorium or library. Johnson told KETV that on Wednesday he was not wearing a mask and was stopped in the hallway before class and sent to the auditorium for the day.
The practice apparently continued Thursday but Johnson said the intention was not to punish students.
"(We're) trying to find the means to continue to keep educating those students but yet separating from the classrooms where masks are required," Johnson said.
There were also reports from parents of students not wearing masks being denied meals. Johnson said there was an isolated incidence on Thursday during breakfast where a food service worker told a student they needed to have a mask on to be served, but said that incidence has been addressed.
"That is really not how we're going to do business. We need to serve our kids food regardless so that's been rectified and it won't happen again," Johnson said.