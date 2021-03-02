Atlantic Resident Moves From Audubon PD to Cass County SO

ATLANTIC – Former Audubon Police Officer and Atlantic resident Preston Harter is the newest Cass County Sheriff’s deputy. He started Feb. 26.
Harter is originally from Atlantic, and said he always had an interest working in law enforcement.
“I would do ride alongs (with officers) once in a while,” Harter said, explaining that’s where he became interested in working in the field. Then he joined the police reserves.
“You become a reserve, and do a little more, and from there, I made a decision that was something I wanted to do full time,” he said.
After going through the academy, Harter was eventually hired as an officer for the Audubon Police Department in Dec. 2019. He continued to live in Atlantic, and eventually saw an opportunity to work for the sheriff’s office when positions came open.
“I was still living in Atlantic, so it made sense to come back home,” he said.
Plus, he said, it will be nice to have more area to cover in a county setting versus a city setting., He said he would like to learn a specialty skill within the department — though has yet decided what that will be.
“I think it would be fun to gain a specialty skill,” he said. “Most cops- after a certain amount of time once they get familiar with their new job and territory - they’ll usually get sent away for some kind of specialty schooling- maybe being an instructor.”
Harter said the one thing he misses from Audubon is the co-workers he had, but he may have little time to miss anyone, as his family - which includes a wife and six children- will keep him pretty busy. He said all his children are involved in sports, and so they are frequently attending a variety of events.