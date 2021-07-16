On The Road With The Everharts

It's been a pretty incredible 'July' as July's usually go.
We've had some nice rainy days, soft clean rain, cloudy days, temperatures acceptable, just watching the world going along in at least fairly comfortable lodging. In other areas it's an almost unbelievable situation.
WOW, can you believe it, it was 130 degrees in Death Valley just last week. And the rest of planet earth is experiencing all kinds of strange weather phenomenon. But nothing like the strange happenings between human beings.
South Africa is under an incredible holocaust of rampage, breaking and entering stores and factories of all kinds, stealing anything the robbers can get their hands on. The Philippines going through a difficult time with China over poisoning of their fishing areas. Taiwan a certain target of concern with China, even patrolling that island with warships now. An upheaval in Cuba demanding an end to the Communistic government.
In the USA it's not much different. A group of Democratic duly elected representatives in Texas, decided to abandon ship, leave the State in a time of great upheaval, failing to vote on a matter of great concern to the Governor, namely keeping their election system from being tragically abused. A simple photo-ID is all it's about basically. It's a dark time. Our Vice President says it would be difficult for Americans living in rural areas to get to a copy-machine, or a fax service, so it would obviously be a terrible situation for them.
I'll be darn. I'm in a small town of less than 500 people, and I have three copy machines in my office. There's not a person in this town that would have to go without the use of a copy machine, no matter what it was being used for.
So how do we deal with a 'dark' time? One thing is for sure, four little Rhode Island Red hens are having a wonderful time growing up with so much attention showered upon them. They all come when we go near their pen, love to be petted, and like to be picked up and cooed and talked to. The partridges on the other hand are a bit more stand offish. However they are already beginning to get their normal feathers, and they are indeed beautiful little birds.
Hopefully they will do well for us, and if we can make it work, seems like we might have one male and two females, they'll reproduce and eventually thrive in the back yard, or at least somewhere nearby. They can already fly pretty good. How is our Lab dog 'Sam' taking all this. She doesn't quite understand what and who they are, and that 'bird' smell is a little too much for her. Sheila has held a chicken real close to Sam's face, and she snuffles and snorts a lot, but she doesn't bite. We hope sooner or later she will become their protector.
We've not had any opportunity to 'share' our old-time music for the last year and a half, especially since we lost all of our concerts last year and this year, due to the virus. I still cling to a little 'sharing' experience playing the harmonica and enticing viewers to "Name That Tune" with several very nice folks on a Zoom show we've been doing for some dear friends. It airs out of Miami, Florida. Lots and lots of things going on all over the planet earth. I keep my Bible at hand, trying to understand what it's all about, and sometimes it's pretty amazing what I read and understand. Try it, you might be like me, a little bit unconnected to all the negatives of the world today, but the Bible is one huge 'Positive.'