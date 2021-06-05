New Grocery Service Comes To Walnut

WALNUT – Walnut has a new grocery service, thanks to a new idea from a couple who own grocery stores in Manning and Lenox.
Theo and Bonnie Ramsey own Ramsey’s Market, and wanted to help provide groceries to people who are in a “food desert” or an area that has limited access to affordable and healthy food options.
They came up with the concept known as “Fresh Out of the Box,” in which a set of refrigerated and freezer lockers are placed in a town. Residents sign up for a membership with the market, and then they call or order groceries online. They are delivered to the lockers, and residents pick them up at their convenience. Residents receive a code and a notification when the groceries are delivered, and punch in the code at the lockers to open them and get their items.
The lockers are grouped together in one unit, and stacked next to each other. The code will only open a locker that it corresponds with.
Shalimar Mazetis, who oversees economic development in rural Pottawattamie County, said she connected with the couple who wanted to try out the concept in eight different towns. They worked together to come up with a list of possible towns.
“We got our initial eight cities that all said ‘Yes, we’re interested. We want to go further down the road.’ And Theo sent out an email and said,‘Here’s the deal. We’re able to service two of them before expanding our (business to try and serve them all). The first two cities that get back to us are the cities that we’ll serve (first). It was Walnut and Shelby that said ‘Yeah, we’re signing on the dotted line. Absolutely. Let’s do this.’”
Walnut Mayor Gene Larsen said part of the appeal was the convenience for residents.
“All this is designed to add convenience to the local folks because we don’t have a grocery store,” he said. “It’s good for frozen, refrigerated or dry goods.”
Mazetis agreed with Larsen, saying people can order and, “When their groceries are there, they simply drive down the block and pick it up.”
A grand opening program was held in Walnut on Tuesday in front of the lockers, which are located next to the Walnut Community Center.