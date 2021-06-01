During the legislative session, which is now concluded, I correspond with the legislators who represent District 21 and 11 in which Atlantic is included. I do so to let them know if I am in favor or opposed to various legislative bills that are being discussed. It is important to me to participate as a citizen because what legislators do affects our daily lives whether it is taxes, gun control, education issues among many other issues. We elect people to represent us and they in turn should listen to their constituents whether or not they agree.
When the session ended, three weeks later than the deadline, I sent an email to the representative that I was relieved they were finished for the year before they did, in my opinion, any more damage. My emails are always written respectively but most of the time they are in disagreement in what is being legislated.
I expect the same respect to be returned to me but usually I am vilified for my stance on issues and reminded that I am in the minority so just deal with it. Many times I will send my email with just a sentence that states please vote for or against bill such and such. I always receive a reply which is a positive. Many people I know around the state don't have emails or phone calls answered so I feel fortunate to at least have replies to my emails.
The last email that I received the representative called me a socialist and again reminded me that my opinion was a minority opinion and that next year the ruling party will be back with a more aggressive agenda. I resent not being treated with the respect a constituent should receive.
That email made me sad and angry that my opinion carried so little weight. Yes, my party is in the minority but that doesn't mean my voice should not be heard; that I should just quietly go away and not say a word.
This state and country are in turmoil right now and name calling only adds fuel to the fire. Many people will remain silent because they may called out for what they believe. It would be good if we respectfully listened to each other, really listened, instead of thinking what we are going to say next. Many are caught up in the us versus them mentality. How do we solve problems and work for the good of all if we remain entrenched in our beliefs and are not willing to listen to other ideas and perspectives?
It would be interesting if we had a local day of listening, if we could make an effort to come together to talk about things we all care about. We are rural and have many things in common. How about we get together and talk about commonalities instead of differences? We may say things that others disagree with but if we listen respectfully we can all work for a bright future.