Officials said Monday that recent rainfall has improved the condition of crops but more is needed, especially in the northern two-thirds of the state where some fields suffered from hail and a F-1 tornado near Pella.
“An active weather pattern shifted into the Midwest last week bringing several days of widespread and beneficial rainfalls,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “The rain came just when moisture-stressed corn and soybeans needed it. Unfortunately, severe thunderstorms caused crop damage in parts of western and central Iowa, as well as flash flooding across southeastern Iowa. The forecast shows additional chances of rain and milder temperatures are expected over the next week.”
There were several reports of severe hail and high winds following strong storms last week including an EF-1 rated tornado that caused structural damage at a farm in Pella. On Tuesday, a warm front lifted across Iowa, severe and discrete supercell thunderstorms formed during the evening hours from northwestern Iowa into central Iowa producing hail sizes ranging from pea to golf balls. Though narrow, the length of the hail damage swaths were relatively long, producing thousands of acres of shredded corn and defoliated soybeans.
Iowa’s corn condition rated 60% good to excellent. Soybean emergence was virtually complete. Across the State, 19% of soybeans were blooming, 6 days ahead of the five-year average. There were scattered reports of soybeans setting pods. Soybean condition was rated 58% good to excellent.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 12% very short, 30% short, 52% adequate and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 18% very short, 42% short, 37% adequate and 3% surplus. While precipitation fell across the State during the week, amounts received varied widely with northwest Iowa still reporting over two-thirds of topsoil moisture short to very short. In contrast, districts in the southern one-third of Iowa rated 60% or more of subsoil moisture adequate to surplus.