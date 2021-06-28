New Sign Up Required For Weather, Public Safety Announcements

CASS COUNTY – Those who rely on getting alerts about severe weather or other public safety announcements on their devices will need to sign up again after a new company took over the service.
Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said the program is offered state wide, and state officials recently asked for bids to provide the service, which led to a new company taking over.
Kennon said the alerts can come in voice mail, email or text message, and people can choose what alerts they want to receive, specifically which county they want. The following link - https://www.smart911.com/smart911/login.action?cdnExternalPath= - needs to be used to sign up for the alerts or people can go to the Cass County Emergency Management’s Facebook Page to find it.
The alerts can be weather related or county public safety officials can put out their own messages, which can range from telling people there is a traffic light out to an armed suspicious person has been seen in a certain part of the county. He said Cass County has put out a few of those, and the most recent one was COVID related-that vaccines were available for people under age 65.
Having the alerts on a device is helpful, Kennon said, because people might not always be near a radio, television or other media to get urgent information, but you’re likely to have a device with you.
“You may not be watching tv and you may not be listening to the radio or whatever other type of media that’s out there, but you always have your phone (to get the alerts),” he said.