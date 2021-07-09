CASS COUNTY – Cass County’s Assessor position could be filled by a Cass County resident, according to Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier.
Baier said last Wednesday that three county residents were completing coursework necessary for the job, and another individual was taking the final exam.
“We do have at least three people in the county, who have taken the necessary course work and passed exams, and we have at least one person who will be taking the process exam (at the beginning of July),” Baier said. “I’m pleased that we’ve got some (local) people that are interested, and are taking course work, and have been successful to this point.”
Former Assessor Brenda Nelson submitted her resignation near the end of May to take a job with the city of Ames. Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman is filling the position until a new assessor can be hired.
The Cass County Conference Board is tasked with hiring a new assessor after it receives a recommendation from a three person examining board, which represents the Cass County Board of Supervisors, mayors from county towns and representatives of county school districts. The examining board receives a list of eligible candidates from the Iowa Department of Revenue, and has 15 days to go through the list. They interview candidates, and recommend one to the conference board. After the recommendation is made, the conference board has seven days to approve the recommendation or ask the examining board to go through the process again. The process started after Nelson submitted her resignation.
Baier said he’s glad to see local residents taking an interest in the position.
So far, the examining board has received a list of eligible candidates, but no applications. He hopes someone can be hired within “a matter of weeks.”