DES MOINES – Following Thursday’s regular meeting of the IHSAA Board of Control, district and group assignments for the 2021 and 2022 football seasons are now available.
The 2021 football season will be the first with a new seventh classification (Class 5A), approved in January by the Board of Control to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes. Following the one-year assignments in 2020, districts and Class 5A groups are effective for a two-year cycle.
Class 5A’s group and success model format is based on information outlined in February 2020, before COVID-19 related changes were made in July to the IHSAA’s football scheduling and postseason.
Classifications, districts and groups are listed below.
3A District 6: ADM, Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Knoxville, and Saydel.
8-Player District 9: Bedford, East Mills, East Union, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Lenox, Stanton.
8-Player District 10: Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira-EHK, West Harrison, Woodbine.
A District 7: AHSTW, Earlham, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert.