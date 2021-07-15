Road construction work on U.S. 6 between Iowa 71 near Atlantic, and Iowa 48 near Lewis, will require intermittent lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. beginning on Monday, July 19 until Aug. 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.
During this project, traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car while work is taking place. A 16-foot lane width limit will be in effect.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.