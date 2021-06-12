Local Vet Offers Services to Atlantic Animal Shelter

ATLANTIC – Veterinarian and Cass County Animal Clinic owner Dr. Erin Conrad-Schwarte offered her services to the City of Atlantic and Atlantic Animal Shelter including spaying and neutering animals there. City officials accepted the offer, and Conrad-Schwarte signed the contract Friday morning along with Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones.
Atlantic Animal Shelter Director Kris Erickson said the offer will make adopting an animal more affordable because the cost will be less than if the person just went and had the procedure done on the animal afterwards.
“The adoptee will pay those fees, but it won’t be as much as if they were to adopt, and then go to the vet and go through the process themselves,” Erickson said.
Erickson said before Conrad-Schwarte’s offer was accepted, the new animal owner was responsible for getting an animal spayed or neutered, but “sometimes that (process) would slip through the cracks.”
Erickson said Conrad-Schwarte’s offer will also cut down on the feral animal problem, using cats as an example.
“Some people adopt a cat, but they let it go in and outside,” Erickson said. “They didn’t get it fixed like they were supposed to, and the next thing you know it’s pregnant. Now they don’t want the kittens, but they don’t say anything. So they let them outside. It’s just a vicious process. Thanks to what Erin has offered us, we are financially able to stop some of that.”
Conrad-Schwarte said helping with that problem was one reason she made the offer, but it was also because having the procedure done prior to the animal being adopted makes people want them more.
“Getting animals spayed and neutered prior to adoption makes them more desirable to adoptees so it helps Kris move animals faster through the shelter so they’re not sitting so long,” she said.
And she said when she worked in different clinics, they typically had a similar relationship with other animal shelters.
“My previous experience with clinics, we’ve always worked with shelters in this way, so it’s just kind of natural to me to do (these procedures) for them,” she said.
Jones thanked Conrad-Swarte for the offer.
“We really appreciate it,” he said.