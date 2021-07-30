ADAIR – Officials with the City of Adair are looking for donations for their new Community Center Project, which involves building a new center at the intersection of Fourth and Stuart Streets.
The City has been planning to replace the community center since the time the former community center was sold so that the new Dollar General Store could be constructed. The new site was chosen because it is centrally located and has access to adequate parking, and will include a steel framed building with a full kitchen and large meeting room.
City officials the project’s budget is estimated at $920,445, and $400,000 has been earmarked for it. If city officials are able to secure grant funds and donations, they hope to start looking for bids this fall.
One of the first parts of the project is working to secure a $250,000 grant from the Iowa Community Attractions and Tourism Grant program, and city officials say they need “to raise a significant amount of funds from the community in order to show strong local support” for the project. Checks should be made to the “City of Adair,” and mailed to City of Adair, 320 Audubon Street, Adair, Iowa 50022, and donations are tax deductible.
City officials are offering information meetings next month about the project on Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and Aug. 23. All meetings will start at 5 p.m. and be held at the Adair City Hall.
Supporters say a new community building would be “a welcome addition” to the town, providing “a gathering place for numerous events, including receptions, meetings, reunions and community dinners.”