ATLANTIC – Area school officials are considering the best way to use COVID Relief Funds, which range from nearly $500,000 to over $2 million, most recently from the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last month. Schools also received relief funds from the Trump Administration ranging from almost $200,000 to over $900,000.
The Atlantic School District will receive just over $2 million from the American Rescue Plan, but can’t access it until it has spent the $951,296 the district received for COVID relief under the Trump administration.
So far the district has spent about $400,000 of that amount on Chromebooks and iPads, and Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said other options for the initial round of funding include improving the district’s HVAC systems and hiring a social worker or guidance counselor for kindergarten through third grade students.
“Train is coming to do an assessment of our HVAC system throughout our district, and then come up with a proposal that will make it more effective and have higher quality of air,” Barber said.
He added that 20 percent of the $2 million — which can’t be spent until after July 1 and the previous funding has been spent — has to be spent on learning programs, such as summer school programs or after school programs. Administrators are working on those, but want to hold off on a decision until the results of the ongoing spring tests are known.
The staff have also suggested adding an additional counselor, but, “The next question is can we find someone qualified to do it.”
EEHK Superintendent Trevor Miller said the district will be receiving $448,232 from the American Rescue Plan and school officials are currently “planning and prioritizing.”
“We will be sitting down to figure out how to spend the funds and make sure we are in compliance with what can be spent,” Miller said.
He said adding another class of students at the elementary is one suggestion because it would allow students to be spread out more in their classroom, and he said HVAC improvements could be done, but due to bidding timelines, any project would likely not be done until next year.
Previous COVID relief funds of $199,582 had been used to purchase cleaning supplies and masks and to update technology to use for remote or hybrid learning.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the district will be receiving $691,000, and said they are “still working” on how to use it.
“We’re waiting to see what that is because we don’t want to purchase or commit to something that will not be approved,” Henrichs said.
However, one possibility is hiring an elementary teacher to reduce class size.
The district received $307,692 previously which was used to purchase masks, hand sanitizer and to pay for additional cleaning staff,substitute teachers and to update technology.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said he did not know how much funding the district would receive, but thought it was a “considerable amount.”
“It’s a considerable amount of money,” Croghan said. “We’ll have to take some time to review the guidelines and regulations that go with it. And we’ll try to do what we kind to the best of our ability to help and educate our kids.”
CAM previously received $263,752, and used the funds for cleaning supplies, pixel glass, masks, technology and cleaning staff.