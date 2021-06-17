Southwest Iowa Crops Holding Strong in Heat

SOUTHWEST IOWA – Crops in the southwest Iowa area are doing well despite the extreme high temperatures this week, but there could be cause for concern if the area doesn’t get moisture within the next month.
“We need heat and sunshine to make the crops grow, so that part is a positive, the biggest downfall is we’re just short of moisture,” said ISU Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling. “The thing that’s different this year compared to last year is we just don’t have any subsoil moisture.”
ISU Field Agronomist Mike Witt said the situation is worse the farther north people travel.
“Audubon (County) is different story,” Witt said. “They’re significantly behind on rain. They were behind last year, and even more behind now.”
Saeugling said there are few crops that are showing stress from lack of moisture and some leaves that are rolling up, which is a sign the plant is trying to conserve moisture. Witt said seeing the leaves roll up has been typical these days in Audubon County, especially in the mornings.
Witt said one way to gauge how crops are doing is to look at a person’s lawn.
“Look at your lawn,” he said. “If you don’t need to mow, then the crops are probably stressed.”
Both said while the crops are doing well now, they are concerned how the lack of moisture will affect them in the near future. “
We’re okay, but the long term forecast is concerning,” Saeugling said.
Witt said it would be best if the area could receive moisture within the next month to keep the crops looking like they do now in southwest Iowa.
The weather forecast for the Atlantic area includes a 20 percent chance of rain overnight, but highs of 100 throughout the day, with a heat index of 104. While temperatures will be in the 90’s and 80’s the rest of the week and weekend, there’s a 40 percent of showers and thunderstorms, Saturday night and Sunday, and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.