Grassley To Visit Elkhart Plastics Today

Senator Grassley visited last year at the Rock Island Depot, and will be visiting Elkhart Plastics today.

 (NT File Photo)

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley will visit Elkhart Plastics today for a tour of the business and a question and answer session with employees. He is expected to be there from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

