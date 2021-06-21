Happening this week:
MONDAY - June 21
10 am Butterflies
Children will explore the many colors of butterflies
TUESDAY - June 22
10 am Rainbow Fish
Using Marcus Pfister's classic book, children will explore the colors of fish.
3 pm Chess Club
Chess players of all ages and abilities are welcome to play.
WEDNESDAY - June 23
10 am Toddler Time
Story time for young ones
10:30 am Movies around the World
Roman Holiday with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn
THURSDAY - June 24
10 am Animal Vision with Lora (Cass County Conservation)
In this program for 3rd-5th graders, Lora will teach about what colors animals can see.
FRIDAY - June 26
2-4 pm Crafternoon
This is a drop in craft program in the Makerspace for grades 4 and up. The project should take about 30 minutes to complete.
WEEKEND - June 26 & 27
Saturday is the Family Color Fun Run at Lake Anita starting at 8 am. If you registered, look for an e-mail reminder/confirmation with more details.
Sunday is the Author Event with Janine Knop ( aka Miss Nini) at Sunnyside Park Bandshell at 4 pm. She will talk about her book, read some of it to us, and have copies for sale which she will sign upon request. You can also purchase the book at Cappel's Ace Hardware and Sweet Joy Shoppe in town.