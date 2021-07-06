Griswold Old Soldiers Reunion Starts July 9

GRISWOLD – A celebration to honor past and present veterans, the Griswold Old Soldiers Reunion, will kick off during the evening of July 9, and continue with activities on July 10 and 11, according to information from the web site www.oldsoldiersreunion.com
The celebration will start with an opening ceremony at 5:15 p.m. on July 9 at the Griswold Community Center, followed by the Queen Contest at 5:30 p.m. Registration for the Neon Fun Run- 2 mile run and walk and 5K starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Griswold School with the run/walk starting at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.A fun run and walk for kids will be held prior to that at 6 p.m. There will also be water fights at the Griswold Fire Station starting at 6 p.m.
An ice cream bar will open at 6 p.m. at the Griswold Community Center, and Greg Petersen of the Peterson Farm Brothers will perform there at 7:15 a.m. There will also be entertainment at East of Omaha starting at 7 p.m. -Shameless: A Tribute to Garth Brooks. A Boys and Girls State Flag Presentation will be held at 8:15 p.m. at the Griswold Community Center, and a fireworks display will be held at the Griswold School starting at 10 p.m.
Activities on July 10 will start with a pancake breakfast at the Griswold Fire Station from 6 to 10 a.m. A road march from the Griswold School to Creighton University Retreat will be held from 7 to 10 a.m., and tractor show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 92 and Cass Street. A membership drive will be held at the American Legion from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and the Cass County Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The parade will start at 10 a.m., and start at the Griswold School, traveling down Griswold’s main street, and a beer garden will open at the American Legion Plaza at 10 a.m. A military static display will open at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Union Streets and Udderly Delicious will hold a pop up event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 601 Main Street. Mud Bog Races will be held at the intersection of Fifth and Union Streets, starting at 11:30 a.m.
A number of activities will be held in the Griswold City Park from noon to 5 p.m., starting with Little Kids Water Fights at noon. Other activities include pony rides, carnival games, dunk tank, inflatables, along with a petting zoo, food vendors, sno cone vendors and cotton candy. All three Back to the Future movies will be shown from noon to 5 p.m. at the Griswold Public Library, and Speaker Darrin Crow will give a program on Iowa Prisoners of War at 2 p.m. at the Griswold Community Center. Entertainment featuring Tim Montana with special guest Natalie Brady will be held at East of Omaha starting at 7 p.m.
On July 11, activities will start with Central Church of Christ’s Church in the Park at Griswold City Park at 10:15 a.m., and activities in the park including pony rides, carnival games, dunk tank, inflatables, along with a petting zoo, food vendors, sno cone vendors and cotton candy will be held from noon to 5 p.m. A home room derby will also be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Bryon Legg Sports Complex.
