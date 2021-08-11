ATLANTIC – While the Atlantic School District will follow the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines when it comes to masks and face coverings, Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Wednesday night during the August board meeting that the district would have masks and face shields available for people who want to use them.
New recommendations from the IDPH came out last Friday, and officials said when it comes to masks and face coverings, due to state law, they can’t be required, and must be optional for students, teachers and school visitors.
In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law that prohibits a school district from adopting or enforcing a policy that requires employees, students or the public to wear a mask while on school property.
Reynolds spokesman said last week people are still allowed to wear masks, even if it’s not required, and the governor said she “trusts Iowans to do the right thing on behalf of themselves and their family.”
Last week, parents in the Des Moines and Ames area with students who are too young to be vaccinated asked the Iowa State Board of Education to recommend to Reynolds to reverse the law. The parents and some teachers sought to change the ban on mask mandates during an online meeting of the board, arguing that with coronavirus infections rising it doesn’t make sense to stop school districts from taking actions to protect children.