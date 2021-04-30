Big Increase In Number of Atlantic Home School Students Last Year

ATLANTIC – The number of students who are being homeschooled in the Atlantic School District increased last year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and issues with learning remotely.
Tina Olson, who works in the district’s home school assistance program, said while she doesn’t have exact numbers from past years, she believes this is the biggest jump in several years.
“I can say last year we had 32 students, and this year we have 50,” she said.
Of those 50 students, 13 transferred last fall “over COVID concerns.” she said. Others did because they struggled with remote learning.
Olsen said many of the transferred students will continue homeschooling, because parents believe it is working, and they and their kids like it.
“I actually just had that conversation with a parent the other day,” Olson said. “She was really (appreciating the program because) she was able to link that learning to things that were happening in their everyday life.”
Under the school’s homeschooling program, parents do the teaching, while Olson and Linda Nichols, who also works in the home school assistance program, provide consulting on everything from the type of curriculum they can use to “What to do with their kindergartener while their fifth grader is working on stuff.”
Home schooled students also have the option to participate in “enrichment classes,” which are taught by Olson and Nichols, and held each week in a classroom at the former Lincoln Elementary School. Olson said about 80 percent of students participate in these classes, which she compares to teaching in a “one room schoolhouse.” The advantage to these classes is students get to work with others.
“It’s just a chance for the kids to do something collaboratively as a group rather than just working with brother and sister,” Olson said. “It gives their children a sense of (them) not being the only one.”
Each year she and Nichols pick a theme — this year’s was “Royalty, Rules and Republics,” in which students learn about the middle ages through the founding of America and the recent presidential election. Natalie Kay, who homeschools a fourth grade student and kindergarten student, said she learned about homeschooling from other families, and how much they enjoyed it. That and the recent pandemic made her want to try it herself.
“I thought with the craziness of the pandemic this would be a perfect year to try it out and see how it worked,” Kay said.
She started last November, and said “It’s been going great. We live out on the farm, so there’s a lot of learning opportunities we can do with our livestock and our gardening.”
She likes the fact she gets to decide what her children learn, what she gets to teach and having them go to Olson’s class each week.
“I’m very glad I made the switch,” she said.