(photos by Jennifer Nichols)

The Whaletown Celebration was held in Anita on Friday night, and throughout the day on Saturday, including the parade at 10:30 a.m. It included the CAM Cheerleaders and the Cougar mascot, grand marshals Deanna Andrews and Dana Larsen in memory of their father Gene Andrews who passed away in February, Lucky the Clown visiting with parade watchers and lots of riders on floats waving the crowd and throwing candy.

Tags

Trending Food Videos