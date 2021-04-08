Iowa Senate Republicans are advancing a proposed amendment stating the Iowa constitution does not recognize the right to an abortion.
Thirty Republican senators have signed onto the amendment which, if it makes it through the Legislature, would be voted on by the public in 2024.
Senate President Jake Chapman of Adel, a Republican, said the amendment would undo a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that Iowa women have a fundamental right to an abortion under the state constitution.
“It is our responsibility,” Chapman said, “it is our oath-bound duty to rightfully propose to the people of Iowa a constitutional amendment to correct this judicial overreach.”
Senator Jackie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux City, said the proposed amendment weakens the right to privacy.
“Women deserve the freedom from politicians that interfere in our personal lives,” Smith said. “…Likewise, I believe a woman should be free to access abortion with dignity and respect.”
The proposal now goes back to the House, where Republicans voted earlier this year on a similar proposal. The House must approve the altered wording Senate Republicans advanced yesterday. The resolution must clear the Iowa legislature this year or next, then again in 2023 or 2024 before the proposed constitutional amendment can be submitted to voters.