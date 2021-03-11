Heritage House Resident Shows Off Artwork

ATLANTIC – Residents at Heritage House have a chance to see a side of Mary Weresh they hadn’t before through her artwork now hanging at the facility.
Growing up, Weresh could be found drawing and painting, and she tried to improve her skills by taking classes in high school and college. She continued the hobby years later as an adult including joining a group of like-minded artists in the Atlantic area.
“We’d just meet in each other’s homes, once a month. We set up something to paint. It was very informal,” she said.
She said she worked mostly with water color when she started painting, which she said could be a challenge.
“I kind of started out with watercolor. It’s a little more difficult to work with than oils because you can fix your mistakes with oils. Once the water color’s on, you’re done. But watercolor was fun, then I started using oils,” she said.
Weresh said a majority of her work was still-lifes.
“You could put anything up and paint it,” she said. “It was hard to find somebody who wanted to sit. It was hard to do unless you had a member of the family or something. Mine were not willing.”
She and her husband John and their four children lived on an acreage on 22nd Street, and her primary job was taking care of those children. That, she said, was one reason she continued painting. It was relaxing, and she needed that after spending a lot of time with four children.
“It’s very relaxing, and you get started on it and you’re just focused on it,” she said. “And it’s amazing because a lot of it just happens. You just fool around with paint and brush and try different things.”
Weresh said John, who was a doctor, did a little bit of painting too, and many times will hang his painting on the walls of nursing homes when he would go there to visit patients. And the talent has seemed to move to the next generation- one of her daughters also paint and draws.
She didn’t keep a lot of her work — instead deciding to give many of them away to friends and family, but kept some pieces for herself. When she moved to Heritage House, she noticed a blank hook on the wall in the hallway across from her door. That, she thought, was the perfect place to put one of her paintings.
Some of the other residents noticed her painting, and wondered if there was more beyond just that one. Weresh looked through her closet, and was surprised to find several pieces of her work. Residents convinced her to put up a display at the entrance of Heritage House.
One of her favorite paintings is of one of the doors at the Rock Island Depot.
“I like the depot one -there was a group of us who were interested in saving it (because they were thinking of tearing it down),” she said.
There were even a couple of art show fund-raisers held at the depot by the group to help raise money to save it, she said.
Weresh said people at Heritage House think her works are “very, very nice,” and
“They’re amazed I can do that.”
She laughed, and said, “You can take that (last comment) either way. I don’t know if that’s a compliment or not.”