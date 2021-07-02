Haynes Celebrates 30 years with Nishna Valley Family YMCA

ATLANTIC – Nishna Valley Family YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes has reached another milestone- working there for 30 years.
Haynes started working at the YMCA in 1991 when it was located at 14th and Olive Street in Atlantic, after someone from his church told him about an ad for the job. It was a nine month position, so Haynes spent his summer looking for other jobs — mostly mowing lawns, up to 25 one summer.
Over the years, the YMCA continued to grow and in 2004 relocated to a new building to 1100 Maple Street.
Later that same year, Hayes’ part-time job became a full-time commitment and Thursday YMCA officials, friends and family gathered to honor his 30 years of service to the organization.
“I’ve just been privileged to be in the spot I’ve been in,” he said. “There’s tons of volunteers and donors that have made all of that come true. It’s just been a wonderful, wonderful ride, and it’s really because of all the relationships, all the people that help build this building.I appreciate my family and the staff. We’ve done lots of wonderful things because of a lot of volunteers and lots of donors to get to where we’re at, but I’m excited about the next 10 years, about what we’re going to do in the future. It’s just been a good ride, and I just thank all of you for being on the ride with us.”
Over the years, the Y has continued to expand and adapt adding a child care development center in 2010. The YMCA had already offered licensed school age programs, and a preschool- Jack and Jill, so the addition of a daycare was a logical step.
YMCA Board President Ted Robinson said much of the credit for the growth goes to Haynes.
“Not a lot of people that I know of have been at the same place for 30 years,” Robinson said. “And I think it really says something to have that kind of dedication to anywhere, whether it’s a place of work or an organization. And what comes with that dedication is improvements..Look where we were back in 1991, the building we were in, and the building we’re in now. And a lot of it is community, and a lot of that is Dan.”
Haynes said his favorite part of the job is getting to build relationships, “whether that’s members, community people or staff,” and “opening the new building up” has to be his most memorable moment in the last 30 years.
He’s excited for the next 10 years because of new recreational activity ideas recently suggested ranging to the addition of a splash pad to places for seniors and teens to socialize.
“I’m excited to keep moving that forward, and see where that goes,” he said.
The YMCA currently has 3,375 members, which is slightly down, but Haynes said memberships usually rise again in the fall and winter.
“Normally, we would fall in the summer time- people will drop their membership and then come back in the fall because a lot of people (work out) outside, but in the fall winter (they renew it again),” he said.
“I’m proud of the asset that the Y has become to the community, and surrounding communities, and how we have all built that,” Haynes said.