CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed to use part of the $2.4 million funds from the American Rescue Act to put county records from the auditor’s and recorder’s offices online at an estimated cost of $200,000.
Recorder Mary Ward said real estate records are already scanned in to the county’s network, but only from 1989 until present day. She said they have other records that date back to the 1800’s.
Chairman Steve Baier said the America Rescue Act Fund, which provides federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments, could be used for this because it’s a way for the public to have access to records if they are unable to visit the courthouse.
“People could view those records without coming into the courthouse,” Baier said, and, “In the future, if we would have to close the courthouse because of a surge in the pandemic, people could still conduct the business they needed to off those records.”
Ward said many counties are putting more records online, and the timeline of when it would be completed would depend on when the process could start. While the board agreed to the idea, Baier said the item was not on Tuesday’s agenda, so action couldn’t be taken on it. He asked for it to be placed on the Aug. 17 agenda for the official vote, and told Ward she could contact the company that does it, and tell them to get Cass County on the list so the process could get started.