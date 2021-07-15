Guthrie County Supervisors considered a potential 28E agreement with Audubon County Public Health during their regular meeting Tuesday.
According to Guthrie County Public Health Director Jotham Arber, the Audubon County Public Health Board reached out to his office after losing the department’s employees. He said Audubon County requested a six-month trial period to see if it would be feasible for Guthrie County to operate their county health department.
Arber said the two boards started the agreement with a simple contract, but the Guthrie County Board of Health’s attorney’s felt that a 28E agreement would be better for all parties involved.
“Our attorney felt a 28E (agreement) would cut down on liability,” Arber said.
As part of the proposed agreement, Audubon County Board of Health would pay Guthrie County Board of Health $75,600, as well as any public health or immunization grants Audubon County were to receive. Arber also said he planned on working with the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon to find areas where public health and the hospital can complement each other.
However, Arber cautioned the Guthrie County board that nothing was set in stone.
“This is a draft,” he said.
Arber said the Guthrie County Attorney’s Office as well as the Audubon County Attorney’s Office were taking a close look at the agreement.
Guthrie County Supervisor chairman Mike Dickson said, “We’re not going to be doing this if it’s going to cost us money. There’s a lot of advantages, and some disadvantages.”