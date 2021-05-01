The Elk Horn Public Library invites LEGO builders to enter our 2021 Tivoli Fest LEGO contest. The Tivoli theme this year is “Tivoli Lite."
Entries may be brought to the library from Wednesday, May 19 until Thursday, May 27. They will be on display at the Library from 12-3 p.m. on Sat, May 29 during Tivoli Fest, where the Library will also be hosting other children’s programming, including many giant outdoor games!
*Entries can be made using LEGOs at the library or at home in two categories
– freestyle or kit.
*A person can have one entry in each class.
*Teams of no more than two can enter.
*The contest is open to all ages
*Prizes will be awarded to winners in a variety of areas.