GRISWOLD – Students and staff at the Griswold School District will see a change in the mask mandate starting April 5 after the Griswold School Board agreed Monday to relax when and under what circumstance masks must be worn.
As of April 5, masks won’t have to be worn when students and staff are outside or during events, including prom and graduation.
Masks will still need to be worn in the school building, and when students and staff are on school transportation.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said he made the recommendation for several reasons, including that the virus is less likely to be transmitted when people are outside and that with warmer temperatures, students are more likely to be outside for recess, physical education classes or other activities. He added that both boys and girls state athletic associations and the Corner Conference recommend following social distancing rules and wearing masks, but don’t mandate them, and the district’s plan was to follow conference rules when it comes to activities.
“In the Corner Conference for spring sports, they’re going to recommend masks and social distancing, but not require it,” Henrichs said. “We’ve always said for athletic events that we will honor whatever the conference decides because we’re a member.”
Henrichs cited the low positivity rate in the school — only one positive case in the district since January — as a reason for the recommendation to change the mandate.
“The positivity rate, not only for our district but the county, has decreased a lot. At the end of last week, Cass County’s positivity rate was 5%. At one point, we were at 30%,” he said.
Henrichs said he recommended continuing the mask mandate in school to keep the positive cases and quarantine numbers low, and because it isn’t always easy to follow social distancing rules, especially on school transportation.
“We certainly do not want to have the need to quarantine a whole bunch of students and staff, so that’s why we’re still having the mask mandate in the building during school hours and on transportation,” he said.