Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 20, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sandy Paulline Coburn, 50, of Griswold, on a charge of driving while barred. Coburn was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on her own recognizance.
On June 21, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Travis Lee Comstock, 24, of Irwin on a Cass County warrant for operating without a valid drivers license. Comstock was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on bond
On June 21, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kayla Milliam, 33, of Shenandoah on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Milliam was transported to Cass County Jail where she is currently being held on $2,000 bond.
Accident
On June 22, 2021 at approximately 12:14 p.m., Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on 620th St. and Chicago Road near Atlantic. Paige Elizabeth Henderson of Amarillo, Texas was traveling northbound on 620th St., driving a 2015 Toyota Camry when she struck a road closed sign that was in the northbound lane. The vehicle then crossed into the southbound lane, entered the west ditch and rolled. No injuries were reported.