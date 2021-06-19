Walnut’s Antique Walk is back in 2021 after being cancelled last year, and operating on only two days the year before.
It was up full strength this year, starting on Friday. There were many vendors - over 300 - selling everything from glassware to furniture to signs.
The AMVETs annual antique walk continues today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s held on Walnut’s Main Street, and a few side streets - about 17 city blocks - and also features a number of food vendors and indoor shopping at with local businesses.