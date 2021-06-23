Atlantic Teacher, Coach Gives Back to Booster Club

ATLANTIC – An Atlantic teacher and coach is giving back to a group that supports the local school district: the Booster Club.
Dan Vargason, Spanish teacher, and head coach for boys and girls cross country, head girls basketball coach and head girl soccer coach, has been working with the Iowa Fireworks Company to sell fireworks. The company gives a 10 percent commission back to the operator, who can use it at their discretion.
Vargason decided to donate it to the Atlantic Booster Club.
“As a coach and a teacher, we have a lot of students involved in a lot of activities (supported by the booster club),” he said. “They pay for equipment, they pay for uniforms, scholarships, they run the concession stands. It’s a good boost for them to get some money from this.”
He has operated the fireworks stand for the past five years and said in the first year he raised $1,500 for the club. Since then, “sales have gone through the roof.”
Vargason’s stand is located on Seventh Street, across from Lindeman Tractor and next to Camblin Mechanical. He said weekdays he is open from noon to 9 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. He said hours will increase in July from 9 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m., and he will be open until July 5 or 6.