CASS COUNTY – Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said county officials will likely be getting a survey asking what county officials need when it comes to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),even though last month state officials seemed to be shutting down COVID related services.
Kennon said Friday he learned about the survey during a meeting he attended in Creston with other emergency management officials.
“It’s my understanding that I may be getting a survey for county (PPE) needs,” he said.
State officials had been providing counties with PPE during the pandemic, and Kennon was tasked with going to Council Bluffs to pick up Cass County’s portion. He said school officials recently got a similar survey, so they could offer PPE to staff and students during the upcoming school year.
However, Kennon told the Cass County Board of Supervisors last month that state officials were shutting down COVID related services.
“I just got notified that they shut down the test iowa site at the hospital, and all the supplies are going back to the state.” he told the supervisors back in July. “I think I’ve got one more (trip to Council Bluffs for PPE) because they’ve trying to shut down at the state level the PPE that has been distributed. They are really ramping things down at the state level.”
But, because of the surveys, Kennon said it’s not clear if the PPE service will be shut down.
As far as the county’s supply of PPE, Kennon said Cass County does have a stockpile of it, which is stored and distributed by public health officials.
He said one of the big differences between when the pandemic started and these days is that many private companies offer the equipment, so county officials have other sources to get it.