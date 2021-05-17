Relay For Life Event Comes Back in 2021

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Relay For Life Event, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society, will be held this year, after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is typically held in June, but due to the pandemic, will be moved to Aug. 15.
As part of Relay For Life, volunteers form a team and conduct fund-raising activities raising funds for the American Cancer Society. Then on the day of the event, teams come together and walk around the high school track to celebrate or honor survivors and memorialize those we have lost to cancer.
Carole Schuler, who helps organize the event, said the change in date for the event was made so an in person event can be held, and people may be able to interact more in August due to the state of the pandemic.
Schuler said those who want to host a team for the event or be a sponsor for the event can start signing up for it online at www.relayforlife.org/casscountyia, and start their fund-raising as well.
She said one team — Nishna Valley Credit Union, whose members include Team Captain Donna Cook, JoBeth Jensen, Julie Waters, Jodi Christofffersen, Tammy Waters, Gina Johnson, and Tim Marcsisak — has been participating for 15 years. One fund-raiser they do involves selling raffle tickets for an item, usually displayed in their lobby, and they donate funds to be able to wear jeans on Fridays.
Much more information can be found on the Cass County Relay For Life web site.