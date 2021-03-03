The Cass County 4-H Endowment committee is hosting the annual 4-H Endowment Pancake Supper with a twist this year. The 2021 event, set for Thursday, March 18, will offer drive-through meals only, from 4 - 7 p.m. on the Cass County Fairgrounds in Atlantic. The Pancake Man will be dishing up fresh pancakes and sausage to go, with a choice of juice, milk or water. Supporters can drive through the fairgrounds and enjoy a pancake meal to-go for $7 per plate ($5 for youth under 6). Pancake patrons should enter the fairgrounds from 10th street via Fair Avenue, on the west side of the fairgrounds by the Sunnyside Park tennis courts. Signs will direct cars through the grounds to the pickup location at the back of the community center.
The annual silent auction will be moved to an online format this year. Bidders can find auction packages and learn more on the Cass County Extension website- www.extension.iastate.edu/cass - or Facebook page (@CassCoIAExt). The auction is expected to be live online by Monday, March 8 to give bidders time to view packages and place their bids. The auction will remain open through the pancake supper, with winning bidders able to pick up items from the Extenison office the following week.
Proceeds from the 4-H Pancake Supper and silent auction directly benefit the Cass County 4-H program. The money raised goes to the Cass County 4-H Endowment, a fund to offset the 4-H Program Development Fee, support scholarships, and provide dollars for youth programs including Clover Kids and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities.
The 4-H Program Development Fee is $30 per youth each year to enroll. Instead of having individual 4-H’ers and families take on that expense, the Cass County Extension Council, and the 4-H Endowment Committee pick up this expense. The Cass County 4-H Endowment also offers opportunities for youth to get involved in the 4-H program by attending camps and conferences and offering scholarships to graduating seniors.
For more information on the Pancake Supper, Endowment or 4-H program contact the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132 or xcass@iastate.edu.