Fireworks in Atlantic can be set off in Atlantic on July 2, 3 and 4 from noon to 11 p.m. Atlantic Police Lt. Devin Hogue reminds residents who are setting off fireworks to consider where they are doing it to keep themselves safe, not to disturb their neighbors, and not cause fires or property damage. Residents who don’t follow the day and time rules can be cited, and the fine for the first offense starts at $335.

