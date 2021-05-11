DES MOINES Today, Governor Kim Reynolds and 19 other governors issued a joint letter urging President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to take immediate action on the crisis at the southern border.
As the number of migrant crossings has reached the highest count in nearly 20 years, the crisis is now too big to ignore. Recent asks from the Department of Health and Human Services place the burden on states to house these migrant children, and it is evident that the Biden administration is leaving states on their own on to fix a crisis that they created. The governors demand decisive federal action now before the situation gets any worse.
"This Administration has enticed a rush of migrants to our border and incentivized an influx of illegal crossings by using irresponsible rhetoric and reversing a slew of policies—from halting border wall construction to eliminating asylum agreements to refusing to enforce immigration laws. Even officials of our neighbor, Mexico, reportedly conveyed concerns that the shift in U.S. policy is stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime," Reynolds said in a press release. "The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office. The rhetoric of the Biden Administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system."
Signatories to the letter include Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Doug Ducey (AZ), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT) and Mark Gordon (WY).