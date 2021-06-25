GRISWOLD – The Griswold School Board is considering options for an old tennis court and sand volleyball area, including converting the tennis court into a pickleball court or adding more parking space.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the tennis court and a sand volleyball area don’t get a lot of use.
“In particular the tennis court is showing some signs of wear, and they felt it had become an eyesore,” Henrichs said.
Henrichs said the board got quotes to tear down both areas, but also had a conversation with Nishna Valley Family YMCA Director Dan Haynes, who has worked with other community officials to obtain grants to build pickleball courts.
Pickleball is described as a combination of badminton, ping ping, and tennis, and has been gaining in popularity in recent years. It’s played on a badminton size court, and uses a slightly modified tennis net, paddle and ball with holes. It can be played as singles or doubles.
Henirchs said another option was to remove both, convert the area back to grass and use the area as a space for overflow parking, especially when it came time to host Corner Conference Track meets.
“We host a lot of the corner conference track meets, and last spring, we had a lot of people here. Parking was kind of tough,” he said.
The board decided to hold off on doing anything to the tennis courts- wanting to keep the pickleball option available — but decided to remove the sand volleyball area for now.