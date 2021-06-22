City Officials Remind Residents of Tree Trimming Rules

Atlantic City Officials want to remind the public of the city’s trimming rules as street department employees will be out checking trees to make sure they are in compliance.
Trees that are next to a street need to have 9 feet between it and any trees across the street, and need to have 14 feet of space around it from the bottom of the street to the top of the tree. Trees that are next to a sidewalk need to be trimmed 7 feet above it. Property owners will receive notices about not being in compliance if rules aren’t followed.