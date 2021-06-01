ATLANTIC — The city of Atlantic will consider changing the way city officials are elected Wednesday in an effort, officials say, to better represent the views of the community.
Currently, the city uses a winner-take-all system in which the candidate who receives the most votes, regardless of the total percentage, wins. City officials say that the problem with that system is that, depending on the number of candidates, an official could be elected with less than 50% of the vote.That could be factor in the upcoming city elections in November when as many as five candidates could seek the mayors seat following the announcement current Mayor Dave Jones will not seek re-election.
“There has been a great deal of interest in the Mayor’s Office,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said. “No fewer than five have expressed interest in running. While fewer could run, more could as well.” He added that under the city’s current election rules “ One only needs to get the most votes on the first and only ballot to win, so less than 50.01% of the vote is required to become the Mayor, member of the Council, and Park Board.”
The issue has been discussed by the city’s Personnel and Finance Committee in May and unanimously recommended the city adopt a “majority, runoff-system.”
Under that system, a candidate must receive at least 50% of the vote, which could require a runoff election in the event a large field dilutes the vote and no candidate receives the required majority. In that case, a runoff election would be held between the top two candidates.
Lund said the benefits of such a system is that the ultimate winner would have a “genuine mandate.”
“The winner of the final vote has a genuine mandate to lead Atlantic by the majority of the voters can claim their leadership and priorities are what Atlantic wants,” he said. It also “Prevents a scenario where the Mayor is the plurality winner not because they are a respected individuals in the community, but because they have a devoted base of support and respected candidates divided the vote. In this scenario, someone could become Mayor for four years that half ofAtlantic or even a supermajority actively opposes.”
The Council will consider the recommendation Wednesday night and must first hold a public hearing and then pass the ordinance three times prior to it becoming law.
The Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.