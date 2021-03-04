ATLANTIC —Rex Pharmacy secured more than 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and is working in cooperation with Cass County Public Health to administer the vaccine to southwest Iowa residents.
“This is fantastic news! Now, the challenge is that we have a very short window of opportunity to get these vaccines used,” said Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen. “We’re calling everyone left on our list for appointments, but we anticipate that we’re going to be done with that list and still have room for more folks.”
Anyone in the area that is currently eligible in either Phase 1A or Phase 1B, which includes adults 65 and older, is encouraged to sign up immediately as appointments may be available as early as Monday, March 8.
To sign up, complete the survey at casshealth.org/covidvaccine or call (712) 243-3250 and press 7.
“One thing to keep in mind is that we’re happy to vaccinate anyone who is eligible. We won’t turn away someone from another county, so if you qualify, you can sign up to get the vaccine anywhere that is convenient for you,” said Olsen.
Until vaccine is widely available to all, it is crucial that Iowans continue to practice the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Wearing a mask or face covering
Practice social distancing with those outside your household
Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
Stay home if you feel sick
More information about coronavirus in Iowa can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.