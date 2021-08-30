ATLANTIC – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will consider a matching fund request for a $353,992 grant for the Cass County Fire Association that will be used to purchase radios for county fire departments.
Atlantic Fire Department Member Mark McNees told the board earlier this week that the association had received the grant, and was asking if the county could provide matching funds of $17,699.62 for it. He said the total cost for the radios is $371,692, and radios can be purchased between this August and Aug. 23, 2023.
The board questioned if the matching grant funds could come from the American Rescue Act, which provides federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments, and county officials were going to check.
Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said the new radios would help get more firefighters communicating on the same frequency as law enforcement. He said all law enforcement are on one frequency, but most fire departments only have one or two radios that can be used on the law enforcement frequency.